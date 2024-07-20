TNEA-2024: All set for counselling from Monday

CHENNAI: With the grievances redressal for the students, seeking engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu, completed on Thursday, the counselling is all set to begin on Monday.

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2024) admission process started from May 6 to June 6 with about 1.9 lakh students having completed their enrollment formalities and they were given random numbers accordingly. After assigning random numbers, the certificate verification started for the students from June 13 to June 30.

Accordingly, the rank/merit list of the students seeking engineering admissions in the State was released on July 10 with DoTE Director and Commissioner K Veera Raghava Rao informing 65 students from the general category securing 100% (200 out of 200) cut-off marks this year.

TNEA in-charge and Professor Dr T Purushothaman said the online counselling will begin for the government school students seeking admission in the 7.5% horizontal reservation quota between July 22 and July 23. "This will be for differently abled, wards of ex-servicemen and students under sports quota," he added.

He said the counselling for the students (general category) coming under differently abled, wards of ex-Servicemen and from sports quota will be held from July 25 to July 27.

According to the DoTE official, the much-awaited counselling for general category students will be held from July 29 to September 3.

As per the DoTE's counselling schedule, students who have secured between 200 and 179 cut-off marks in the general category will participate in the first round, which will start from July 29 to July 31 and the provisional allotment will be made on August 10.

In the second round, candidates who got cut-off marks between 178.9 and 142 will participate from August 10 to August 12 and the provisional allotment will be made on August 23. The third and final round will be held from August 23 to August 28 for students who secured cut-off marks between 141.9 and 77 and the provisional allotment will be made on September 4.