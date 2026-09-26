TNCRW demands accountability for frisking students for CM Vijay's school visit

CHENNAI: After reports of school children being frisked and their bags checked ahead of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's visit to a city school to launch the expanded breakfast scheme on September 22, the Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) has sought accountability.
Welcoming the expansion of the breakfast programme to Classes 6 to 8, benefiting an additional 15.30 lakh students in government and government-aided schools, the TNCRW said security arrangements during VIP visits should not compromise children’s dignity and rights.
The organisation said schools should remain safe and respectful spaces for children and argued that security measures for visits by constitutional and public office-holders must be proportionate, age-sensitive and non-intimidating while respecting children's privacy.
TNCRW urged the TVK government and the departments concerned to identify who authorised and directed the frisking and checking of school bags and clarify whether the measures formed part of an approved security protocol for the CM’s visit.
As an alternative, it suggested declaring a "No-Bag Day" in advance if school bags were considered a security concern, with parents and students informed beforehand.
The organisation also called for a review of security procedures for VIP visits to schools and child-friendly guidelines for the police, School Education Department, Social Welfare Department, district administrations and schools.
TNCRW said responsibility for VIP security should remain with security and law-enforcement agencies rather than being imposed through intrusive measures on children. It sought corrective action if the children’s rights or dignity had been violated and urged the government to institutionalise child-rights and safeguarding protocols for official events held in schools.