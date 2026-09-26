TNCRW demands accountability for frisking students for CM Vijay's school visit

Welcoming the expansion of the breakfast programme to Classes 6 to 8, benefiting an additional 15.30 lakh students in government and government-aided schools, the TNCRW said security arrangements during VIP visits should not compromise children’s dignity and rights.

The organisation said schools should remain safe and respectful spaces for children and argued that security measures for visits by constitutional and public office-holders must be proportionate, age-sensitive and non-intimidating while respecting children's privacy.