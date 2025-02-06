TNCC to visit Tiruparankundam on Feb 6 for communal harmony

CHENNAI: Seeking to counter the BJP and right-wing groups' offensive on the Tiruparankundram issue, the state Congress announced that it would visit the temple and Dargah in Tiruparankundram on Thursday. The Congress also said that it was the need of the hour to emphasise communal harmony across the state.

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai slammed the BJP for promoting communal enmity between people belonging to two faiths in the state and said, "Tomorrow, on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Congress, we will worship at the Tiruparankundam temple. Also, we will worship at Sikanda Badsha Durgah. We are in a time when we must hold campaigns for communal harmony across the state."

Earlier, in a message posted on his official 'X' handle, Selvaperunthagai said, "Ayodhya then, today Tiruparankundram. They who ended the riots in Ayodhya and who suffered a miserable defeat in the Parliamentary polls, have attempted to ignite riots in Tiruparankundram. With the people of Tamil Nadu, the Congress party will thwart the BJP's conspiracy. Let us rally in Tiruparankundram tomorrow (February 6) to promote communal harmony."