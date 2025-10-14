TNCC to raise fishermen, Karur tragedy and cough syrup issues in Assembly

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) will raise key public concerns including the plight of fishermen, the recent Karur tragedy, and the controversial cough syrup issue during the ongoing Assembly session, state president K Selvaperunthagai said on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters in the Secretariat, Selvaperunthagai said the party would strongly voice the concerns of sanitation workers and fishermen in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. “The Congress will ensure that the long-pending grievances of fishermen are brought to the government’s attention,” he said.

He added that the Congress would urge the State to take firm measures to prevent incidents like the Karur stampede from recurring anywhere in Tamil Nadu. “The tragic loss of lives in Karur should not be repeated under any circumstance,” he stated.

The Sriperumbudur MLA further said the Congress would demand accountability in the issue surrounding Sresan pharmaceutical company, which came under scrutiny over the production of substandard cough syrup. “We will raise our voice on behalf of the affected families and seek strict action against those responsible,” he said.

The Congress leader affirmed that the party would continue to highlight issues affecting ordinary people and ensure they receive justice through legislative action.