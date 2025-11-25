TNCC names lieutenants for poll war room

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has announced a new election war room leadership structure to strengthen its strategy and coordination for the 2026 Assembly elections, to catch up with rivals.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Monday announced key appointments to prepare the party for the digital space and to shape strategies better. The announcement was made through an official communication issued by the TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai.

According to the statement, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has already appointed BR Naidu as the war room chairman for Tamil Nadu. The TNCC has now named three additional functionaries to take up crucial roles in the team to support him in steering the election strategy.

M Vasanthraj has been appointed as the co-chairman of the TNCC war room, while Advocate KS Kumar and journalist S Nabil Ahamed have been named as vice chairpersons. These appointments, the communication said, come into immediate effect as the party intensifies its preparations for the upcoming polls.

The war room is expected to play a pivotal role in planning campaign outreach, coordinating the constituency-level strategies, monitoring political developments, and strengthening communication efforts.