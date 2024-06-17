TNCC condemns removal of Babri Masjid references from NCERT textbooks

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Monday condemned the removal of references to Babri Masjid in the NCERT textbooks.

Briefly recalling the chronology of the Babri Masjid controversy from 1949 till its eventual demolition and the latest Supreme Court order on the same, TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai said, "The state Congress strongly condemns the distortion of history by Narendra Modi government, which is attempting to remove Babri Masjid from the history."

Referring to the reported removal of references about Babri Masjid in the NCERT textbooks, Selvaperuthagai said, "It is a blatant act of covering up history. By removing it (references), the NDA government thinks that it could remove Babri Masjid from history. It has confirmed that the BJP led NDA government at the Centre has not changed its anti-minority approach even a wee bit."

Reiterating the demolition of the historical structure by Sangh elements in 1992, the TNCC president said that the apex court verdict upholding the criminality of the demolition and still allowing the construction of the temple on the demolition site shocked the people who had faith in the judiciary and the minorities in the country.

Remarking that the peace loving minorities kept calm without protesting against the verdict, Selvaperunthagai said that their tolerance was evident from it and subsequently the Modi regime constructed the temple there and organized a consecration ceremony for it recently.