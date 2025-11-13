TNCC chief slams Centre for failing to resolve fishermen arrest Issue

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai criticised the BJP-led Union government for its continued inaction over the repeated arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing international maritime boundaries.

In a statement, Selvaperunthagai said that fishermen from Tamil Nadu are being arrested, their boats seized, and heavy fines imposed under the Sri Lankan Fisheries Act of 2018, which allows fines up to 1 crore Indian rupees per boat. Despite repeated letters from Chief Minister MK Stalin to the External Affairs Minister, the Centre has failed to take any concrete steps or hold meaningful talks with Sri Lankan authorities, he alleged.

The TNCC chief pointed out that a joint working group between India and Sri Lanka, formed in 2016 to address such issues biannually, has met only seven times instead of the expected eighteen. “This clearly shows the Union government’s unwillingness to find a lasting solution through diplomatic channels,” he said.

Selvaperunthagai noted that in 2024 alone, 128 fishermen were arrested and 248 boats confiscated, with 14 more arrested recently from Mayiladuthurai. These incidents, he added, have gravely affected the livelihood of over 20 lakhs fishermen across 422 coastal villages in 13 Tamil Nadu districts.

He urged the External Affairs Ministry to initiate immediate discussions between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lankan fishermen’s representatives to reach a peaceful resolution. And Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin should emphasise the Centre for solving this issue, he said.