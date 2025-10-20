TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai calls for communal harmony on festive occasion

CHENNAI: Extending Deepavali greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Sunday urged citizens to celebrate the festival as a symbol of unity and communal harmony.

"People across caste, religion, and community lines celebrate this festival with joy and togetherness. It is a reminder that unity and compassion must prevail over division and hatred," he said.

Taking potshots at the BJP, the TNCC president alleged that the party was attempting to divide people along religious lines for political gain. "The time has come for people to teach the BJP a fitting lesson for its divisive politics," he said.