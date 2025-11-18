TNCC chief alleges bid to add migrants, delete minorities from rolls

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Selvaperunthagai has accused the BJP of misusing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to strengthen its prospects in constituencies across the State.

The Congress leader said that the new provision allowing Bihar voters to register in Tamil Nadu has opened the door for a large-scale manipulation ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Selvaperunthagai alleged that the BJP is exploiting the ongoing SIR to gain an electoral edge in 41 specific constituencies across the State.

The BJP is attempting to replicate the Bihar model of disenfranchising lakhs of voters.

He claimed that constituencies with high migrant worker populations can yield to the BJP's manipulations. The BJP is also allegedly targeting 29 constituencies with high concentrations of Muslims, Christians and Dalits to delete existing voters, he alleged. Many migrant workers lack basic citizenship or residence documents, yet the new rule allows them to register using their names in the Bihar voter list, he alleged.