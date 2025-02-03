TNAU’s cryo vault to save Tamil Nadu's rare tree, plant species from extinction

CHENNAI: The Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department has issued an order to utilise the cryogenic facilities in Tamil Nadu Agriculture University to store the seeds to conserve the rare, endangered and threatened (RET) plant and tree species of Tamil Nadu.

Department secretary P Senthilkumar said while Tamil Nadu boasts a rich biodiversity of forest resources with varied ecosystems such as tropical evergreen, moist deciduous, and dry deciduous forests, the forests are facing significant threats due to human activity, climate change, and other pressures, resulting in the loss of forest genetic diversity.

“Native species seed vault with cryogenic facility will play a crucial role in conserving and managing the genetic resources of forest tree species in the State," the order added.

The department will store 100g of seeds of every RET species. Apart from that, propagation materials such as dormant buds, shoot tips, embryonic axes, zygotic embryos, calli, hairy roots, rhizomes, bulbs, tubers, etc. will be stored in the cryo-unit for long-term storage.

As per Red Data Book, a document that records the status of endangered and rare species of plants, animals, and fungi, there are 140 species of RET plants that are endemic and restricted to small populations in Tamil Nadu.

Seeds from five different locations will be collected for each RET species to maintain genetic viability. Some RET species and other species that are not successful in seed propagation and propagate through vegetative means will be conserved by storage of their plant parts, shoot tips, and somatic tissues. There are 25 orchids among 140 RET species in the State, which will also be preserved.

The department has allocated Rs 10.50 lakh for the initiative, of which Rs 6 lakh will be provided to the university for the first year. In the subsequent nine years, Rs 50,000 will be provided for every year.