TN youth sets himself ablaze outside revenue dept office amid demolition drive

As the demolition of the residential properties found to be encroaching on government land in Nethaji Nagar was underway, the youth went to the revenue department office and set himself on fire in front of it.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 July 2024 12:30 PM GMT
CHENNAI: A youth set himself ablaze outside the revenue department office to protest the demolition of a few houses near Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur.

As the demolition of the residential properties found to be encroaching on government land in Nethaji Nagar was underway, the youth went to the revenue department office and set himself on fire in front of it.

Further details are awaited.

