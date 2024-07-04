Begin typing your search...
TN youth sets himself ablaze outside revenue dept office amid demolition drive
As the demolition of the residential properties found to be encroaching on government land in Nethaji Nagar was underway, the youth went to the revenue department office and set himself on fire in front of it.
CHENNAI: A youth set himself ablaze outside the revenue department office to protest the demolition of a few houses near Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur.
Further details are awaited.
