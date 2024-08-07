TN Youth Congress functionary arrested in Armstrong murder case; expelled from party

CHENNAI: City Police on Wednesday arrested N Aswathaman, an advocate and a Tamil Nadu Youth Congress functionary, in connection with the murder of Tamil Nadu BSP President K Armstrong, increasing the number of persons arrested in the case to 22.

Aswathaman is the son of rowdy and history sheeter Nagendran who is lodged in the Vellore Central prison.

He was secured by a special team based on the information provided by the accused arrested earlier in the Armstrong murder case.

Meanwhile, following his arrest, the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress immediately expelled Aswathaman and removed him from its primary membership today, stating that his actions were found "inconsistent with the values and principles of the party.".

Last week, police arrested five persons, including T Pradeep (29), a former Home Guard volunteer with the City Police, and B Siva (35) of Mathur, an advocate, who are said to be close associates of a notorious history sheeter who is under the police scanner.

On July 5, 53-year-old Dalit leader and advocate K Armstrong was outside his under-construction house on Venugopal Swamy Koil Street in Perambur with his brother, Veeramani, and friends, Balaji and Abdul Ghani, when a six-member gang arrived in bikes and hacked him to death.

Eight persons including the brother of slain rowdy Arcot V Suresh were arrested within three hours of the murder. Police had initially claimed that Armstrong was killed in retaliation for Arcot Suresh's murder last year.

So far, the police have arrested 21 persons including functionaries from the BJP, the DMK, the AIADMK, and the Tamil Manila Congress in connection with Armstrong's murder.

On July 14, one of the suspects, Thiruvengadam (33), was shot dead in a police 'encounter' after he allegedly tried to flee and open fire when brought by the cops to a hideout along the Madhavaram lakeside to recover the weapons used in Armstrong's murder.