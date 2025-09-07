Begin typing your search...

    TN Working Women’s Hostels Corporation invites candidates to apply for CFO role

    As per the circular, candidates have been invited to apply before 5 pm of September 15 to the managing director of TNWWHCL at the Commissionerate of Social Welfare Department.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Sept 2025 12:43 PM IST
    TN Working Women’s Hostels Corporation invites candidates to apply for CFO role
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Working Women’s Hostels Corporation Limited (TNWWHCL) has invited candidates to apply for Chief Financial Officer (CFO) within the corporation before September 15.

    For the applicants to fill for the CFO role, candidates can procure eligibility details from the websites www.tn.gov.in (Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department) and www.tnwwhcl.in.

    As per the circular, candidates have been invited to apply before 5 pm of September 15 to the managing director of TNWWHCL at the Commissionerate of Social Welfare Department.

    The government has established a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), under the Department of Social Welfare, exclusively for developing affordable hostels/accommodations for working women, senior citizens among others, incorporated as Tamil Nadu Working Women’s Hostels Corporation Limited (TNWWHCL) under the Companies Act of 2013.

    Chief Finance OfficerTamil Nadu governmentworking women’s hostel
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X