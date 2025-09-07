TN Working Women’s Hostels Corporation invites candidates to apply for CFO role

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Working Women’s Hostels Corporation Limited (TNWWHCL) has invited candidates to apply for Chief Financial Officer (CFO) within the corporation before September 15.

For the applicants to fill for the CFO role, candidates can procure eligibility details from the websites www.tn.gov.in (Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department) and www.tnwwhcl.in.

As per the circular, candidates have been invited to apply before 5 pm of September 15 to the managing director of TNWWHCL at the Commissionerate of Social Welfare Department.

The government has established a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), under the Department of Social Welfare, exclusively for developing affordable hostels/accommodations for working women, senior citizens among others, incorporated as Tamil Nadu Working Women’s Hostels Corporation Limited (TNWWHCL) under the Companies Act of 2013.