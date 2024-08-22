TN woman kills self; kin cremate her in front of estranged husband’s house

CHENNAI: The kin of a woman who died by suicide after jumping into a well post a family dispute cremated her body in front of her estranged husband’s house, as reported by Daily Thanthi. The incident happened near Karambakkudi in Pudukottai district.

The deceased Bhuvaneshwari was separated from her estranged husband, Palani Raj, a daily wager from a village in Karambakkudi, for the past two years and was living at her parents' house.

The man later married another woman, Prabha from the same town, and the couple lived in Nagercoil.

Meanwhile, Bhuvaneshwari who was depressed, as her father had died recently, died by suicide on Wednesday by jumping into a well owned by her father.

On information, firefighters reached the spot and retrieved Bhubaneswari's body and handed it over to her relatives.

The angry kin placed the body in front of the deceased woman’s estranged husband’s house in Karambakkudi. The Malaiyur police then spoke to the relatives and took Bhubaneswari's body to the Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

After the post-mortem, Bhuvaneshwari’s family members received her body and cremated it in front of her husband’s house last night.

In this regard, Karambakkudi and Malayur police have deployed teams to curb further untoward incidents.