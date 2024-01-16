TN woman donates land for school, to be honoured on Republic Day

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old woman, who had donated land for the development of the school where she studied, will be honoured during the Republic Day celebrations by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Aayi Ammal alias Pooranam, who is a resident of Madurai district and working as a banker, will be honoured with a medal on the Republic Day. Pooranam donated over one acre land to the Panchayat Union Middle School, Kodikkulam, Madurai for uplifting the school to a high school.

The land is estimated to be worth around Rs 7 crore and is adjacent to the present school building.

The 52-year-old, who works with the Canara Bank, has announced this in memory of her late daughter, U.Janani, who passed away a couple of years ago.

The news came out after she registered the land in the name of the school and handed over the documents of the land to the Education department authorities.

Announcing this on X, Chief Minister Stalin said, “Education is the real, imperishable wealth. Aayi Ammal alias Pooranam, from Kodikkulam, Madurai has donated an acre and 52 cents of her land to build an additional building for the government school... Aayi Ammal shows how the Tamils value education and teaching, and will be honoured with a special award from the CM on behalf of the government on the upcoming Republic Day,”

Poornam's daughter Janani, who passed away two years ago, was a social worker and had been working for the educational upliftment of underprivileged children. Poornam has only one demand from the government -- to name the upgraded school in the name of her daughter.

Pooranam while speaking to IANS said, “I believe that education is the only tool to change the lives of people and transform society. A high school here will uplift the lives of rural people here as their children will get better education.“