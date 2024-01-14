Stalin appreciates woman who donated 1.5 acre land worth ₹7.5 cr for govt school development

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulated a Madurai woman, Pooranam who donated 1.5-acre land for the development of Kodikulam government middle school into an high school in the district.



The woman had donated the land in the memory of her late daughter.

Taking to social media, CM wrote, "Thousands of students will benefit from Pooranam's donation. This act stands as a symbol to the Tamil community that values education and teaching as the highest virtue. The government will be honouring her for her donation."

Madurai MP Su Venkatesan also honoured Pooranam for her noble gesture.

Pooranam who works as a clerk at a bank has donated the land worth Rs 7.5 crore. Meanwhile, school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi too appreciated the woman for her gesture.



Additionally, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan has written a letter appreciating her. "Your action is an example to others when people aim to accumulate wealth in today's scenario. Your good deed shows your concern for the poor and needy students. Also, it will help poor and rural students to get education and improve their lives," he wrote.