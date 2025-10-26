TN withdraws Private University (Amendment) Bill for review

CHENNAI: Following stiff opposition from various quarters, including political leaders and academics, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday withdrew the Tamil Nadu Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for further review. The State Assembly had recently passed the Bill.

State Higher Education Department minister Govi Chezhian issued a statement in response to various opinions being expressed on social media and public forums regarding the amendment of the Bill.

He stated that at a time when Tamil Nadu records the highest gross enrolment ratio (GER) in higher education across the country, there is a need to establish more institutions offering higher education in the state.

"Accordingly, the amendment bill was brought forward to simplify certain procedures for private institutions seeking to attain the status of private universities and for those intending to start new private universities," he said.

The minister claimed that "the bill has incorporated adequate legal safeguards to ensure that the welfare of students, teaching faculty, and non-teaching staff is not affected in any manner when new private universities are established.”

Pointing out that the present bill requires a minimum contiguous land area of 100 acres to establish a private university, the minister further clarified, "it has been extremely difficult to identify such large contiguous land in municipal corporations, municipalities, and town panchayat areas".

In a rapidly urbanising state like Tamil Nadu, where land values are continuously increasing, this minimum land requirement poses a challenge both for initiating new universities and for large existing colleges seeking to upgrade to university status.

"Similar to the provisions in neighbouring states — if the minimum land area is reduced, more private institutions in Tamil Nadu would come forward to become universities," he added.

"However, based on the views expressed by several respected members of the Legislative Assembly, as well as comments received through social media and public forums, the chief minister has directed that the opinions of academics, domain experts, and officials from the Higher Education Department be sought, and appropriate action be taken based on their inputs". The Bill has thus been withdrawn for detailed review and reconsideration.

WHY THE BILL IS ON HOLD

As per minister Govi Chezhian there is a need to increase the number higher education institutions in the state

The amendment bill was brought to simplify procedures for private institutions seeking private university status and for those intending to start new private universities

However, the present bill requires a minimum contiguous land area of 100 acres to establish a private university and it has been difficult to identify such large contiguous land in TN

This minimum land requirement poses a challenge both for initiating new universities and for existing colleges to upgrade

The Bill has thus been withdrawn for detailed review and reconsideration