TN Western Ghats likely to receive above average rainfall: Weather dept

CHENNAI: The current system over the sea is projected to cause above-normal rainfall in Tamil Nadu’s Western Ghats regions by the end of this month, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

Meanwhile, during the northeast monsoon till Saturday, the State received 68 per cent excess rainfall and several districts of Tamil Nadu saw deficit rainfall. The cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea off the south Kerala coast extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked. It has triggered rainfall activity over a few places in south Tamil Nadu for the next two days. Heavy rain warning was issued over Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts for the next 24 hours.

Additionally, as per extended range predictions by dynamical models, near normal to slightly above normal rainfall is very likely over western ghats and delta districts. The rest of the State might witness below-normal rainfall till October 31.

In Chennai, sky conditions will be partly cloudy and some areas are likely to receive light to moderate rain for the next two days. The maximum and minimum temperature is expected to record around normal during the daytime.

On the other hand, during the northeast monsoon season (October 1 to 26), the state recorded 20 cm of rainfall against the average rainfall of 13 cm, which is 63 per cent more than normal. The highest amount of rainfall was received in the Coimbatore district with 151 per cent excess spells, followed by Tirupathur 146 per cent and Tiruvallur district with 133 per cent of more rainfall. As many as six districts have seen deficit rainfall during this season so far.