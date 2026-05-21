TN voters saw Vijay as credible alternative to Dravidian parties: Pradeep Gupta

"We gave a range of 98 to 120 seats because there was some doubt over whether the majority mark of 118 would be crossed. Even a 2-per cent variation in the vote share can dramatically alter seat outcomes," he said.

Gupta noted that Axis My India had projected a 35-per cent vote share, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, and the TVK eventually secured exactly 35 per cent.

"The midpoint of our projected range was 109 seats, and it finally won 108. That is how we mitigated the risk in our forecast," he said.

Gupta explained that once alliances were formed and candidates entered the field, voters started identifying Vijay as a frontrunner.

"It was becoming increasingly clear that he was in the forefront. The question was not whether he had emerged, but how many seats he would ultimately win and whether that would be enough to form the government," he said.

Explaining Vijay's rise, Gupta said the actor's decades-long popularity in Tamil cinema had given him unmatched "brand equity".

"For 30 years, he has been a known face and for nearly two decades, he has enjoyed major stardom. In Tamil Nadu, cinema following is at the highest level, from the days of M G Ramachandran and even prior to that," he said.

Gupta said Vijay's films over the last 10 years frequently portrayed anti-establishment characters, reinforcing his image as a leader capable of challenging the political status quo.

"People had begun seeing him in a leadership role linked to political issues. Once that trajectory formed, voters started asking, if not the incumbent government, then who is the alternative?" he said.

Gupta argued that the weakening of the AIADMK after the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa also created political space for Vijay's rise.

"For nearly 50 years, Dravidian politics revolved around either the DMK or the AIADMK. But demographic changes have created a younger Tamil Nadu looking for a credible alternative.... People wanted change and wanted to try something new. They saw Vijay as someone credible enough to trust and capable of making a difference," he said.