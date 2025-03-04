TN Urban Habitat Development Board to inspect 12,495 plots to issue sale deeds

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) managing director Anshul Mishra has announced the appointment of 50 Community Participation Assistants (CPAs) to conduct individual inspections of 12,495 plots which have yet to receive sale deeds.

The review meeting chaired by Managing Director Anshul Mishra at the TNUHDB headquarters on Monday focused on resolving the pending sale deed issues.

An official release said that the plots which have not been received are part of the Madras Urban Development Project (MUDP) and the Tamil Nadu Urban Development Project (TNUDP). Many of these plots lack proper ownership documentation, and beneficiaries have not submitted the necessary records.

The Board has decided to appoint 50 Community Participation Assistants (CPAs) to physically inspect all 12,495 plots across 322 project areas from Zone 1 to Zone 7. “Each CPA will inspect 25 plots per day, completing 250 plots within a period of 10 days. The collected data must be submitted to the TNUHDB within 10 days,” the release issued by the department said.

Each zone will have a supervising officer and a junior assistant assigned for oversight of the activities. Field inspections will be verified by engineers and officers, including the Executive Engineer, Assistant Executive Engineer, Estate Officer, and Community Development Officer.

TN Urban Habitat Development Board Managing Director Mishra emphasised the importance of fast-tracking this process to ensure legal ownership clarity for the beneficiaries.