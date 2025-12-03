TN underwater due to failed storm drain works, says Vijay

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president actor Vijay on Wednesday expressed concern over the disruption caused by persistent rains across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, stating that the failure to complete stormwater drain works was the primary reason behind the hardship faced by the public.

"In several parts of Tamil Nadu, continuous rainfall has severely affected normal life. The distress caused to people is entirely due to the inadequately planned and incomplete drainage infrastructure. I urge the public to stay alert and prioritise their safety," Vijay said in a statement.

He appealed to the TVK cadre to extend all necessary assistance to those affected by the rains, while ensuring their own safety. "Despite allocating funds for stormwater drain projects, the government has failed to complete the works even after four-and-a-half years in office. Had there been even a minimum concern for people's welfare, inundation wouldn't have been reported across Chennai city even after moderate showers, " he said, urging the State to ensure swift extraction of water from inundated areas to protect residents and prevent further disruption.

Meanwhile, a Karthigai Deepam greetings poster released by TVK's chief coordinator for the administrative committee, KA Sengottaiyan, went viral on social media.

Wishing the public a prosperous festival, Sengottaiyan said, "May the darkness of evil fade and the light of goodness illuminate your lives."

The poster featured images of CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa, actor-politician Vijay, and Sengottaiyan himself, along with the TVK's ideological leaders and the image of party general secretary N Anand, the phrase 'Pirappokkum Ella Uyirkkum' and a photograph of the Tamil Nadu Secretariat.