TN: Two new low-pressure areas likely to form on Oct 18, 24

CHENNAI: Regional Meteorological Centre on Thursday confirmed that the northeast monsoon rainfall activity has commenced over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry areas, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, south Interior Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe on Thursday. RMC also said that two new low-pressure areas are likely to form on October 18 and 24.

According to RMC, an upper air cyclonic circulation over Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area persists over the same region extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

"Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Arabian Sea-Lakshadweep area off Kerala-Karnataka coasts around October 18. Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a depression during the subsequent 48 hours. And on October 24 another low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further," said the RMC weather bulletin. "Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts. Further, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai districts and Karaikal area on October 17," said the weather department.

On October 18, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Theni, Dindigul, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem districts

From October 18 to 20, fishermen are advised not to venture into the above sea areas during the above-mentioned period.

“Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the South Tamilnadu coast, over the Gulf of Mannar and the Comorin area," added RMC.