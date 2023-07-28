TN transport officials visit Kerala to study AI system

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A team of transport officials from Tamil Nadu visited Kerala on Thursday to study the Artificial Intelligence (AI) camera system, whose installation has helped bring down traffic violations and fatal accidents on the roads in the southern state.

The Tamil Nadu team, led by Joint Transport Commissioner AA Muthu and three other Regional Transport Officers, visited the RTO office and also the state control room of the AI camera system at the Motor Vehicle Department Enforcement office here to understand its functioning, officials said.

Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju had claimed recently that after the installation of the AI cameras, the fatal accident cases in the State were reduced by half, and traffic violations were reduced by more than 50 percent.

KELTRON (The state-run company that is managing the AI systems) and Motor Vehicles Department officials explained the functioning of the AI system to the Tamil Nadu team, using a PowerPoint presentation. “We are here to study the AI camera system installed by the Kerala authorities. We are working to improve the traffic systems in Tamil Nadu, and that is why we are here. We have been told that after the installation of AI cameras, Kerala could considerably reduce accidents and traffic violations. So we are also hoping to replicate it in Tamil Nadu with the permission of the state government,” Muthu said.

He said his team would be submitting a detailed report regarding the traffic surveillance using AI cameras to the Tamil Nadu government.The MVD authorities said that their TN counterparts were highly impressed by the AI camera system and went through all the details regarding its functioning and coordination. They will also be visiting some check posts and areas where AI cameras are installed in the state, official sources said.

