TN transport corporation to operate special buses to clear weekend travel rush; check details here

CHENNAI: In anticipation of increased passenger movement during the upcoming weekend holidays, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has announced the operation of special buses in addition to regular services.

According to the Managing Director of the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), a surge in travel is expected from Friday to Sunday, as passengers journey across the state from Chennai and other locations.

To accommodate the increased demand, special buses will be operated from key transit hubs, including Chennai’s Koyambedu, Kilambakkam, and Madhavaram bus terminals, to various destinations:

From Kilambakkam Bus Terminal, the corporation will operate 245 special buses on Friday and 240 buses on Saturday to destinations including Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tiruppur.

From Koyambedu Bus Terminal, 51 special buses will be operated on Friday and Saturday to destinations including Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru.

From Madhavaram Bus Terminal, 20 special buses each will be operated on Friday and Saturday.

Additionally, on Sunday, special buses will be operated from various districts back to Chennai and Bengaluru to accommodate return travel.

With high passenger demand expected, authorities have urged travelers to pre-book tickets via www.tnstc.in or the TNSTC mobile app to avoid overcrowding and ensure a hassle-free journey.

As of now, 8,554 passengers on Friday, Saturday (4,224 passengers) and Sunday (8,696 passengers) have opted for pre-bookings which is expected to rise further as travel dates approach.

To ensure smooth operations, adequate transport officials have been deployed at all bus terminals to oversee the special services and assist passengers.

The transport corporation urges travellers to take advantage of these additional services for a comfortable and efficient journey during the weekend rush.