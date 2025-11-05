TN transport corpns to ply 900 special buses for weekend rush

CHENNAI: In view of the anticipated surge in passenger traffic during the forthcoming weekend, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will operate over 900 special buses across the State from November 7 to 9, in addition to the regular services, according to a press release issued by the Managing Director of the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC).

From the Kilambakkam bus terminus, 340 special buses will be operated on Friday and 350 on Saturday to destinations including Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tirupur.

From Koyambedu, 55 special buses will be operated on both Friday and Saturday to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru. In addition, 100 special services will be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode, and Coimbatore to various destinations within Tamil Nadu.

Further, 20 special buses will be operated from Madhavaram on both November 7 and 8.

To facilitate the return of passengers to Chennai and Bengaluru after the weekend, special services will also be operated on Sunday (November 9) from various districts based on passenger demand.

So far, 5,000 passengers have pre-booked tickets for Friday, 4,982 for Saturday, and 5,041 for Sunday. The number is expected to rise further. Passengers undertaking long-distance travel have been advised to reserve their seats in advance through the official website: www.tnstc.in or the TNSTC mobile app to avoid last-minute rush.

Adequate officials have been deployed at all major bus termini to monitor and ensure the smooth operation of these services. Passengers have been urged to make use of these arrangements for hassle-free travel during the weekend.