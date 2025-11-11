TN Transport Commissionerate to deploy ANPR, speed-detection cameras at 22 check posts

CHENNAI: The drive through State borders and key highway junctions is set to become far more tightly monitored, with the Transport Department installing high-definition automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras and speed-detection systems.

The move aims to curb overspeeding, distracted driving, and other violations that often go unnoticed on high-traffic stretches.

As per the plan conceived by the Commissioner of Transport and Road Safety, 110 night vision ANPR cameras will be installed at 22 check posts in Tamil Nadu, while nine speed-detection cameras will be set up at nine check posts. Also part of the plan is to have a central monitoring system at the State Transport Authority in Chennai.

These two types of cameras will be deployed at key points such as Poonamallee, Tiruttani, Hosur, KG Chavadi, Katpadi, Tiruchitrambalam, and Pethikuppam. They will track vehicle number plates, detect speed violations, and flag offences ranging from helmet non-compliance to mobile phone use and failure to wear seat belts.

The software can identify multiple violations in a single frame and instantly issue individual e-challans for each of them. Sources said the system uses AI-driven analytics and OCR technology to ensure that number plates are recognised accurately even at high speeds or in heavy traffic.

Meanwhile, a new central control room at the State Transport Authority will monitor all 22 check posts in real time. Officials will receive automated alerts of offences, backed by video and photographic evidence that is legally admissible in court.

For regular highway users, the enforcement upgrade means fewer chances of slipping past unnoticed. Speeding on stretches near Hosur or KG Chavadi, failing to buckle up while exiting Chennai at Poonamallee, or using a phone at busy junctions like Thiruchitrambalam could now result in swift penalties.

While motorists may feel the tightened scrutiny, officials said the system aims to reduce accidents and improve overall highway discipline. The Transport Department maintained that with reliable digital evidence and automated detection, enforcement will become more consistent, transparent and less prone to manual oversight.