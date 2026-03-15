Karur train accident: Pvt track not our jurisdiction, says Southern Railway; bus driver booked

Speaking to the media in Salem, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Panna Lal said the incident occurred at an unmanned level crossing on a metre-gauge track maintained by a private cement factory.



"As the track is privately maintained, the railways have no direct connection with the accident. Therefore, any investigation or action regarding the incident will have to be taken by the state police," he said.



Meanwhile, the Velliyanai police, who investigated the incident, registered a case against the bus driver, Periyasamy (64) of Mamarathupatti in Kadavur taluk of Karur district, for allegedly driving the bus negligently. He was also injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment in the hospital.



The accident occurred around 6 pm on Friday when a goods train collided with a private college bus at the unmanned crossing, leaving 24 persons, including several students, injured. Panna Lal said that immediately after receiving information about the accident, railway authorities contacted the local administration to check whether any assistance was required.