Karur train accident: Pvt track not our jurisdiction, says Southern Railway; bus driver booked
COIMBATORE: The Salem Division of the Southern Railway on Sunday clarified that the recent collision between a goods train and a college bus near Karur does not fall under the jurisdiction of the railways, as the accident occurred on a privately maintained railway track.
Speaking to the media in Salem, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Panna Lal said the incident occurred at an unmanned level crossing on a metre-gauge track maintained by a private cement factory.
"As the track is privately maintained, the railways have no direct connection with the accident. Therefore, any investigation or action regarding the incident will have to be taken by the state police," he said.
Meanwhile, the Velliyanai police, who investigated the incident, registered a case against the bus driver, Periyasamy (64) of Mamarathupatti in Kadavur taluk of Karur district, for allegedly driving the bus negligently. He was also injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment in the hospital.
The accident occurred around 6 pm on Friday when a goods train collided with a private college bus at the unmanned crossing, leaving 24 persons, including several students, injured. Panna Lal said that immediately after receiving information about the accident, railway authorities contacted the local administration to check whether any assistance was required.
The DRM also emphasised that unmanned level crossings have been eliminated on railway lines under the Salem Division. He said all 150 manned level crossings in the division are equipped with digital interlocking systems and other safety measures to enhance operational safety.
The railways also regularly issue safety announcements and awareness messages in local languages to ensure that the public follows proper precautions while crossing railway tracks, he said.
On infrastructure development, Panna Lal said that under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, modernisation works have been taken up at 15 railway stations in the Salem Division.
"Three stations have already been opened, while works at Coonoor, Ooty and Chinna Salem stations have been completed and are awaiting inauguration. Development works at the remaining nine stations are expected to be completed next month," he said.