20 students injured as private college bus rams into goods train near Karur

The accident reportedly occurred near Velliyanai when the bus tried to cross a railway track but got stuck on it, following which a freight train carrying gravel stones for a private cement plant rammed into the vehicle..

The impact damaged the bus that was stranded on the tracks and left several students injured. According to Thanthi TV, the injured students were admitted to Karur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment, with one student said to be in the ICU.

Further details are awaited.