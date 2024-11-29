TN traders association strike in full swing following implementation of GST for rent on commercial buildings

CHENNAI: Traders and shopkeepers across Tamil Nadu went on a strike on Friday to register their protest against the 18 per cent GST for rent on commercial buildings.

The protestors said that the rule which was implemented from Friday would drastically affect registered small businesses and shop owners, according to a Maalaimalar report.

They also said that the decision to go on a strike comes after repeated requests to rollback the 18 per cent GST which has fallen on deaf ears.

"We are already suffering due to the increase in property tax, garbage tax, underground sewage tax and electricity tariff," said the protestors.

Following this, various shops in Salem town and suburbs including textile, jewellery, pottery, paint, grocery, wood, rice shops located near Salem Old Bus Stand and New Bus Stand remained shut.

Most of the mills in and around Salem also was closed owing to the strike.

Similarly, most shops in and around Omalur, Athur, Mettur, Vazhapadi, Edapadi and Sankagiri remained closed with streets donning a deserted look without any people movement.

Traders said that nearly 50,000 shops in the district were shut which in turn affected business worth Rs 500 crores.

Traders association executives said that GST on rent for commercial buildings will affect the traders directly and public indirectly and demanded that the resolution be rolled back by the central government.

The Bodi Traders Association which is a part of the strike ensured that all vegetable, grocery, markets, eateries and tea houses that come under their purview remained shut.

As a part of the strike, most shops in various areas of Madurai, Thirumangalam, Sivakasi, Srivilliputhur, Virudhunagar, Usilampatti, Theni, Chozhavandhan etc was closed which in turn affected the public who were in need of essential goods.