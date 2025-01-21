TN Tourism dept mulls launching one-day trips in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Plans are afoot by Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) to launch one-day sightseeing tours in Coimbatore.

“Efforts have been taken to take tourists on a one-day trip to prominent tourist destinations by bus in Coimbatore. Discussions are underway by authorities to prepare a list of tourist places, where trips could be organized,” said Tourism Minister R Rajendran to the media.

Even though the department organized one-day trips to Aliyar, Valparai, Udhagamandalam, Baralikadu and a few other spots way back in 2019, it was then suspended due to lack of patronage among tourists.

Rajendran, who inspected the TTDC hotel in Coimbatore, discussed with officials the measures to be taken to improve facilities and increase patronage among people.

He then visited ‘Kovai Kutralam’ falls, where the minister inspected the cloakroom and dress changing room and also directed officials to carry out certain development works including the renovation of the ticket collection centre.

“A decision on increasing the wages of staff engaged in eco-tourism will be decided by the forest department. Adequate funds have been sanctioned in the department,” he said.

The minister was accompanied by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, District Tourism Officer Jagadeeswari and other officials.