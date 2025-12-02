TN tops energy efficiency ratings

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has achieved the highest energy efficiency rating in the country, according to government data released on Monday. The State secured 55.3 per cent in the State Energy Efficiency Index for 2024, placing it ahead of Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Under the Promotion of Energy Audit and Conservation of Energy (PEACE) scheme, the State invested Rs 2.6 crore in 2023–24 to promote energy efficiency among micro, small and medium enterprises. The funding supported awareness programmes, training initiatives and subsidies for energy audits.

The government noted that 25 states had received Energy Conservation Awards, with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha securing the highest numbers, followed by Gujarat. The awards were presented in recognition of sustained efforts to promote energy conservation across sectors.

The State government said the top ranking reflected its continued commitment to energy-efficient development and sustainable practices.