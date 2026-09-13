TN Toddy Movement to contest in Dharapuram assembly by-poll

He said the movement would conduct intensive grassroots campaigns across the constituency.



"In the upcoming by-election, we will field a candidate in the Dharapuram constituency as a candidate of Cauvery rights retrieval and toddy liberation policies," Nallasamy told reporters here.



Placing the decades-old prohibition on toddy at the forefront, Nallasamy renewed his open challenge, offering a Rs 10 crore cash reward to anyone who can prove the ban is justifiable.



"If anyone among you proves that the ban on toddy is justified, I will give a Rs 10 crore prize," he declared.



Taking aim at lawmakers demanding official upgrades, he added, "MLAs keep asking for cars. If any MLA comes, argues, and proves that the ban on toddy is justified, we will give that legislator an Innova car."