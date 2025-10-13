TN to use Japanese technique to restore 10 lakh rare documents

CHENNAI: In renewed efforts to preserve historical records, the Tamil Nadu Archives and Historical Research department will undertake the restoration of 10 lakh rare scanned records using the Japanese tissue mending technique.

The department has floated a tender this month for the restoration, and the works are expected to begin in a couple of months.

A senior Higher Education department official said that this initiative aims to prevent the deterioration of old records and accelerate the preservation process. The project, to be implemented at a cost of Rs 10 crore, will adopt the Japanese tissue mending method, a globally recognised conservation process.

“The proposal was initiated in 2023, but the execution was delayed due to technical reasons,” the official said.

As several valuable records, including old settlement registers and Inam Fair Registers, are frequently accessed by researchers, the department decided that these rare documents must be restored using the Japanese technique, the official said.

Explaining the process, he said, “Japanese tissue lamination is a bonding process that strengthens paper and makes it resistant to water and fading. The purpose is to repair and stabilise torn or fragile documents using thin, strong Japanese paper. A strip of this tissue with feathered edges is prepared and used for mending.”

He elaborated that the old paper records will be placed between two sheets of Japanese tissue, with a specially prepared paste applied for adhesion. “The tissue used closely matches the colour of the original paper to retain the document’s authenticity,” the official added.

Notably, the Archives department is also gearing up to showcase rare documents and records for the public and history enthusiasts, and the State government has allotted Rs 15 lakh for the initiative.