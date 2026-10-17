Show compassion to child victims: Madras High Court Chief Justice

TIRUCHY: The responsibility of the judicial officers is to show compassion to the children who are victims of sexual abuse, and the trial should be conducted fairly, and a prompt verdict should be delivered, said the Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari, on Friday
Inaugurating the dedicated Pocso court at Tiruchy Combined Court premises through video conferencing, the Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari said that the child abuse victims should be treated compassionately when they come to the court and the judicial officers should ensure fair treatment and trial of the case.
He said that the dedicated Pocso court would speed up the pending cases and get prompt judgment for the victims.
He said that there are as many as 48 courts, including the newly established Pocso court in Tiruchy district and the officers at the Pocso court should deal with the cases carefully and provide an atmosphere to the victims to express their points.
“Speed should go hand in hand with the facts, and there should not be room for any wrong explanation,” he said. He also said that justice alone is not the final duty to the child victims and every child should be treated compassionately, and the officials should fairly ensure their safety and rights.
Tiruchy Principal District Judge M Christopher welcomed the gathering while the district Collector Pratik Tayal inaugurated the court in the presence of the City Commissioner of Police N Kamini.