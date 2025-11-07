TN to mandate NFI subscription for pharmacists, MoU to be signed on Nov 8

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is set to become the second state in India, after Uttar Pradesh, to make subscription to the National Formulary of India (NFI) mandatory for newly registered pharmacists. The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu State Pharmacy Council (TN SPC) in Chennai on Saturday, November 8.

The landmark agreement aims to strengthen pharmaceutical standards, promote rational drug use, and enhance patient safety across the state’s healthcare ecosystem. The NFI, published by the IPC, serves as an authoritative reference providing healthcare professionals with evidence-based and standardized information on drug use, dosage, indications, and contraindications.

Under the new mandate, pharmacists registering with the TN SPC will be required to subscribe to the NFI, ensuring continuous access to reliable, updated information. This initiative is expected to benefit over 60,000 pharmacists in Tamil Nadu, empowering them to play a more informed and proactive role in patient care and medicine safety.

The MoU signing ceremony, jointly hosted by the TN SPC and the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA-TN chapter), will be held at Hotel Hablis, Guindy, in the presence of top regulatory and industry leaders.