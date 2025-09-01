TN to impart skill training for 12,000 govt vocational students

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s School Education Department will be imparting skill training to 12,000 vocational stream students of government higher secondary schools.

The training will be offered through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and State Skill Centres. It is to be noted that the government has already been providing skill training to the students from the Science and Arts streams.

A senior official from the School Education Department said that the scheme aims to help government high school students, who have opted for vocational groups, make informed decisions concerning higher studies and careers.

He said the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and State Skill Centres under the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) have already selected 12,000 students from various government schools across the State to provide skill training.

“The selected students will be trained in current and emerging fields such as Digital Marketing, Artificial Intelligence, and Robotics,” he said, adding similarly the skill training will also be given in the emerging areas such as Solar Technician (Electrical), Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing), Aeronautical Structure and Equipment Fitter.

Stating that the programme aims to enhance students’ design thinking, problem-solving, and leadership skills to foster an entrepreneurial mindset at the school level, he noted that the programme would reward students for creative thinking and innovation through competitions. “The training will be provided for the selected students in their respective regions,” he said, adding that the duration of the course will be both long-term and short-term depending on the students' requirements.