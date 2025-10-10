TN to conduct three-day AI programme for students, graduates

CHENNAI: The state-owned Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII), Chennai, will be organising a training program on "Foundations of AI and Digital Marketing" from October 15.

The three-day training programme aims to help participants understand the core principles of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its growing role in Digital Marketing. The sessions will blend conceptual learning with hands-on practical exercises using real AI tools.

The programme highlights include an introduction to AI, understanding AI and its real-world applications in everyday life. Key AI concepts like overview of Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and Large Language Models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT will also be taught in the programme.

About the fundamentals of marketing, the training will provide an understanding of customer behaviour, digital marketing strategy, and campaign fundamentals. The training will also provide in-depth sessions on Search Engines, Social Media, Email Marketing, Websites, and Online Advertising.

Learning how AI is transforming marketing through smarter targeting and automated content generation, understanding how AI techniques and models can be leveraged for effective campaigns, gaining practical exposure to multi-channel digital marketing strategies and getting hands-on experience with AI will be the main takeaways from the programme.

Candidates eligible to participate in the training programme are students, graduates, aspiring founders, and working professionals with basic computer knowledge. Aspirants can know more about the programme and registration details on www.editn.in