TN to appoint 76 district-level officials; to play key role in jallikattu events, stray dog control

CHENNAI: In a move to strengthen animal welfare efforts across the state, the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB) has announced a major recruitment drive to appoint 76 officers at the district level.

The initiative aims to implement a wide range of animal welfare activities systematically in every district.

The new appointments will be divided into two key roles: 38 District Level Animal Welfare Officers and 38 Veterinary Surgeons specializing in Animal Birth Control (ABC) surgeries. Both positions will be supported by a monthly honorarium of Rs. 56,000 for a one-year term.

According to the TNAWB, the District Level Animal Welfare Officers will be tasked with ensuring the humane conduct of traditional events like Jallikattu. Their responsibilities will also include taking legal action in cases of animal cruelty and organizing public awareness campaigns on crucial topics such as dog sterilization, rabies prevention, and responsible pet ownership.

The accompanying team of 38 Veterinary Surgeons will focus on hands-on medical care. Their duties will include performing ABC surgeries, providing essential post-operative care for animals, and administering general medical treatment and vaccinations.

The Board has invited applications from qualified and experienced veterinarians for these roles. The application form and detailed guidelines are available for download from the TNAWB’s official website at www.tnawb.tn.gov.in.

Completed applications must be submitted to the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board office on or before November 14, 2025. For further inquiries, the Board can be contacted via phone at 044-24575701 or email at tnawb23@gmail.com.