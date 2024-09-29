TN to allocate Rs 400 crore for first generation graduate scholarship scheme this year

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will allocate about Rs 400 crore this academic year for the first generation graduate scholarship scheme, which would benefit more than 1.60 lakh students of engineering colleges across the State.

The scholarship scheme was started with the objective of promoting higher education among the families where no member is a graduate.

Accordingly, the state government will bear the entire tuition fee of such students who secure admission to professional courses under the single window system.

Stating that the scholarship will be given to the students irrespective of their caste and income, a senior official from the Higher Education Department said in the academic year 2023-24, Rs.379.31 crore have been given to 1,57,342 first graduate students of engineering colleges.

"During the academic year 2021-22, Rs.353.34 crore has been given to 1,46,559 students and Rs.356.11 crore has been given to 1,45,695 students towards first generation graduate tuition fee concession for the year 2022-23", he said

He said the scholarship also aims to empower students to complete their studies rather than dropping out prematurely, ensuring they have the opportunity to pursue their educational goals.

"Since this year the number of students admitted to the engineering college was more, it is expected that more than 1.65 lakh students will be benefited in 2024-2025", he said adding ‘the state government is planning to allocate little more than Rs 400 crore during this period’.

Pointing out that the first graduate scholarship will help the students complete their studies to get better job opportunities, he said electronic form and digitally signed e-certificate only will be accepted this year.

"However, the applicant's brother or sister had already availed first graduate tuition fee concession for studying professional courses, then the candidate is not eligible for such grant", he said.

The official said each beneficiary under the scheme would get Rs 25,000 annually to meet the higher education expenses.

"With the aim for transparency in selecting the students for the scholarship, from registration to granting of scholarship will be a completely online process", he added.