TN swaps Corp Commissioners in Madurai, Thoothukudi dist

CHENNAI: The state government has transferred corporation commissioners in Madurai and Thoothukudi districts.

According to the transfer order, L. Madhubalan, IAS, Commissioner of Madurai Corporation, is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Thoothukudi Corporation.

C Dinesh Kumar, IAS, Commissioner of Thoothukudi Corporation, is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Madurai Corporation, the transfer order read.