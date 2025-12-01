TN students creating awareness through Red Ribbon Clubs

TIRUCHY: The students are actively involved in creating awareness against HIV and its related issues, in which the Red Ribbon Clubs (RRC) play a pivotal role, said T Vimal Arockia Mary, Cluster Programme Manager for Tiruchy and Pudukkottai.

Almost all the schools have the RRC, which would carry forward with the awareness programmes against HIV and sensitise the people against the stigma.

“These clubs do not limit themselves to organising ceremonial events during World AIDS Day but continue with various activities in supporting the public and the peer groups to overcome the stigma,” Vimal Arockia Mary said.

She said that several awareness programmes are organised under the IEC scheme across the state with the RRC members.

“As many as 150 clubs are functioning in the high-prevalence district, while there are 100 clubs in the moderate districts. Apart from the school students, interest among the college students too has become enormous nowadays, where at least 50 colleges have the RRC at present”, Vimal said.

This year, the government announced ‘Overcoming disruption, transforming the HIV/AIDS response’ as the theme for AIDS Day 2025, and there are several programmes organised in view of the day.

“There would be awareness programmes through street plays and other performances by the students, addresses by motivational speakers and sharing of first-hand experience by the PLHIV,” Vimal said.

Thematic campaigns have been implemented widely for the past several years. These campaigns aim to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and foster inclusivity in diverse settings, including workplaces, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and communities at large, Vimal added.

The stakeholders claim that the continuous awareness, the stigma about HIV and AIDS has been reduced, and the acceptance level has remarkably improved.