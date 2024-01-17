TN State level online quiz competition as part of SVEEP programme

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer K Sathyabrata Sahoo on Wednesday announced that an online quiz competition at the state level for the general public will be held on January 21, 2024, from 11.00 a.m. to 11.15 a.m. as part of the SVEEP Programme for the celebration of the 14th National Voters' Day, 2024.



The goal of this competition is to increase voter participation throughout the State of Tamil Nadu.

In order to compete in the State Level Online Quiz, interested parties may register their names using the following Url address- https://www.erolls.tn.gov.in/Quiz2024, a press release said.

The Registration page will be opened on 18th and 19th January. The Mobile Number and Email ID of the participant are mandatory for the registration process.

The subject for the Quiz competition is "Elections in India".

For any further queries the following Helpline numbers are available for public - State contact center- 1800-4252-1950, District contact center- 1950, the release added.