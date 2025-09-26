TN startup capital under DMK: Minister

COIMBATORE: Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MS&ME) TM Anbarasan on Thursday said that Tamil Nadu has made strides under the DMK government in promoting startups, reaching top position from being in the last during the previous AIADMK regime.

Speaking to the media persons in Coimbatore, the minister said that from 2,032 start-ups registered till 2021, it rose to 12,171 during the DMK regime. “Of these, 6,063 firms are led by women. From the last position in the startup ranking during the AIADMK regime, the State rose to the first spot,” he said.

The minister made the assertion at the launch of a mobile application for the Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit (TNGSS), 2025, at the stakeholders meeting. The summit, organised by StartupTN, was launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin on October 9 and 10 at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex. Last April, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin launched the website and logo for TNGSS. The summit is expected to generate an investment of over Rs 100 crore.

Anbarasan said over the last four years, the State government has invested Rs 79.49 lakhs in 212 startup firms, including 43 SC/ST startups. “Out of them, 68 startups have managed to attract Rs 554.49 crore from foreign investors. In the ten years of the previous AIADMK regime, there were only 52,000 entrepreneurs in the MSME sector. However, we created 66,000 entrepreneurs,” he said.