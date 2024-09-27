TN stands first in poverty alleviation, says Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani

CHENNAI: State Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani on Thursday said Tamil Nadu’s ‘Idli and Sambar’ has become a popular food in North India.

Delivering a keynote address at the National Restaurant Association of India's (NRAI) India Restaurant Summit 2024 in the city, Minister Sakkarapani said, "Technology and tourism have brought various foods under one roof. Our ‘Idli and Sambar’ are now very famous in North India. Chapati and Roti have become common man's food in TN."

He went on to say that Tamil Nadu stands first in the country in poverty alleviation and other sustainable goals under the able leadership of our Chief Minister MK Stalin. “We have reduced poverty and are moving towards prosperity,” he said.

Emphasising the need to reduce food waste, Sakkarapani said, "Sustainability is no longer an option. It's a necessity. Let's commit to reducing food waste, using eco-friendly packaging and sourcing locally."

"Digital tools will enhance our operational efficiency and customer experience. Let us leverage technology to streamline our processes and also to tell our story more engagingly. We have to work collaboratively, share our knowledge and support one another as we navigate the challenges ahead," he noted.

Later, talking to reporters, Minister Sakkarapani informed that the verification process of around 1.5 lakh ration card applicants has been completed and soon all the eligible applicants will be given cards.

"Steps are being taken to implement the packet system in all Fair Price Shops across Tamil Nadu. There is no shortage of palmolein and toor dal in ration shops," he said.

Additional Chief Secretary for Cooperation, Food and Civil Supplies, J Radhakrishnan, NRAI CEO Sagar Daryani, Chennai Chapter Head Gandharv Dhingra and other hoteliers, and industrialists took part in the first day of NRAI India Restaurant Summit 2024.