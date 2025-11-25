TN: Special trains announced ahead of Karthigai Deepam

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced a series of special trains for the Karthigai Deepam festival in Tiruvannamalai and the Kandhoori festival in Nagapattinam, both expected to draw large crowds between Dec 3 and 5.

For long-distance travellers, a Tirunelveli–Tiruvannamalai special will leave Tirunelveli at 9:30 pm on Dec 3 and reach Tiruvannamalai at 8:30 am the next day. The return service will depart Tiruvannamalai at 7:55 pm on Dec 4 and arrive in Tirunelveli at 8:30 am the following morning.

Chennai passengers will have a same-day option through the Dr MGR Chennai Central–Chennai Beach circular special, which leaves Central at 9:15 am on Dec 3 and 4. The train travels via Arakkonam and Katpadi, reaches Tiruvannamalai around 1:20 pm, and returns to Chennai Beach by 7 pm.

Villupuram will see multiple festival services.

Villupuram–Tiruvannamalai MEMU special will run on Nov 30 and again on Dec 3, 4 and 5. It leaves Villupuram at 10:10 am and reaches Tiruvannamalai at 11:45 am, with the return trip scheduled at 12:40 pm and arrival in Villupuram at 2:15 pm.

Additionally, late-night MEMU trains between Villupuram and Vellore Cantonment will operate on Dec 3, 4 and 5. They leave Villupuram at 10:40 pm and reach Vellore Cantonment at 1:45 am. The return service departs Vellore at 2:05 am on Dec 4, 5 and 6 and arrives in Villupuram at 5 am.

Tambaram will get two-day specials on Dec 3 and 4. Tambaram–Tiruvannamalai MEMU leaves Tambaram at 9:15 am and reaches the temple town at 1:30 pm. The return service leaves Tiruvannamalai at 5 pm and reaches Tambaram at 9 pm.

For the Kandhoori festival, a Chennai Egmore–Velankanni special will run on Nov 30, departing Egmore at 9:45 am and reaching Velankanni at 5:30 pm. The return train leaves Velankanni at 7:30 am on Dec 1 and reaches Chennai Egmore at 3:15 pm.

Villupuram–Nagappattinam MEMU special will also operate on Nov 30, leaving Villupuram at 9:10 am and reaching Nagappattinam at 1:05 pm. The return service leaves at 1:20 pm and arrives in Villupuram at 5:30 pm.

Reservations for the reserved festival specials open at 8 am on Nov 26.