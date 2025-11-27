TN slack in filling medical college posts, alleges Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has criticised the DMK regime for failing to fill faculty vacancies in government medical colleges for more than 18 months.

"Despite widespread shortages of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors across 34 of the State’s 36 government medical colleges, the government has delayed conducting the mandatory promotion and transfer counselling", he alleged in a statement.

He added that the National Medical Commission (NMC) had sought an explanation from Tamil Nadu in May regarding the alarming number of vacancies. Although the State government claimed that posts had already been filled, medical associations assert that many positions remain vacant.

"For the academic years 2023–24 and 2024–25, most promotion and transfer counselling sessions were either postponed or only partially completed. Even for the counselling sessions already held, transfer orders have not been issued, leading to suspicion that the process is being deliberately delayed to favour individuals close to those in power," he said.

With postgraduate classes set to begin in December, Anbumani warned that the failure to fill faculty positions could severely disrupt academic activities and invite punitive action from the NMC.

In another statement, Anbumani condemned the murder of a school teacher in Thanjavur over the refusal of a love proposal and the decision to marry someone else. He said that the murder of the teacher exposes Tamil Nadu’s deteriorating law and order. Citing a similar teacher’s murder in the district last year, he accused the DMK government of failing to ensure public safety.

Anbumani criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin for “boasting instead of acting” and urged immediate, serious measures to protect women and maintain law and order across the state.