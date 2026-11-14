TN: Six months after sister killed self, vengeful youth murders lover who cheated her

On Thursday night, Meeran was returning to Kancheepuram on his two-wheeler after attending a wedding at Vembakkam in Tiruvannamalai. Nandakumar followed him in a car and rammed the two-wheeler near Kolivakkam.

After Meeran fell on the road, Nandakumar repeatedly stabbed him with a knife on the neck, head and other parts of the body. Locals rescued Meeran and rushed him to the Kancheepuram District Government Headquarters Hospital, from where he was shifted to Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital, where he died.

Meanwhile, Nandakumar drove away from the spot and later surrendered at the Kancheepuram Taluk police station.

According to the police, Nandakumar said Meeran’s deception led Soundarya to kill herself. He allegedly told them that he killed the man to avenge his sister's death and the suffering caused to his family.