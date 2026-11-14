TN: Six months after sister killed self, vengeful youth murders lover who cheated her

CHENNAI: Driven to fury by the death of his sister, who died by suicide after being cheated by a married man, a vengeful 22-year-old rammed the man’s two-wheeler to make him fall and then stabbed him repeatedly, leading to his death in Kancheepuram on Thursday night.
The deceased, Meeran (30) of Sevilimedu in Kancheepuram, was working at a textile shop on Gandhi Road. Hiding the fact that he was married with two daughters, he entered into a relationship with his colleague, Soundarya (24). But when her family learned about the relationship and discovered that he was already married, they warned Meeran against continuing the affair and stopped her from going to work.
Distressed over the deception and failed relationship, Soundarya died by suicide six months ago. Her younger brother, Nandakumar (22), held Meeran responsible for his sister's death and decided to take revenge and began monitoring his movements for the past six months.
On Thursday night, Meeran was returning to Kancheepuram on his two-wheeler after attending a wedding at Vembakkam in Tiruvannamalai. Nandakumar followed him in a car and rammed the two-wheeler near Kolivakkam.
After Meeran fell on the road, Nandakumar repeatedly stabbed him with a knife on the neck, head and other parts of the body. Locals rescued Meeran and rushed him to the Kancheepuram District Government Headquarters Hospital, from where he was shifted to Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital, where he died.
Meanwhile, Nandakumar drove away from the spot and later surrendered at the Kancheepuram Taluk police station.
According to the police, Nandakumar said Meeran’s deception led Soundarya to kill herself. He allegedly told them that he killed the man to avenge his sister's death and the suffering caused to his family.
The Kancheepuram Taluk police arrested Nandakumar and further investigation is on.