TN SETC announces special buses to Rameshwaram for Thai Amavasai festival; check details

CHENNAI: The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) has announced special buses to Rameshwaram on the occasion of Thai Amavasai festival, which is celebrated on January 29.

As per a SETC release, the special buses will be operated on January 28 from Chennai and other cities.

"Special buses from Chennai will leave from Kilambakkam. Special buses from Salem, Coimbatore and Bengaluru will be operated on the day. On January 29, special buses from Rameshwaram to Kilambakkam in Chennai, Salem, Coimbatore and Bengaluru will be operated," the release said.

Passengers can book their tickets on www.tnstc.in and TNSTC official app. Moreover, officials will be deployed to monitor the operations.