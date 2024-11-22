TN sees spike in dengue cases with 2642 cases being registered in November

CHENNAI: With the monsoon rains bringing along with it a spate of fevers and infections, the state is seeing a rise in the dengue cases.

The Public Health Department said that the state has recorded 22,189 dengue cases in 2024 out of which 2642 cases have been registered in November. Of the total number of cases, Tamil Nadu also registered eight deaths related to dengue.

Also Read: Dengue cases cross 20,000 in Tamil Nadu; eight fatalities so far

With the rainy season being the busiest time for vector borne diseases and monsoon-related ailments, efforts are on to prevent diseases by intensifying the mosquito eradication program.

Speaking about the issue, Director of Public Health, Dr Selva Vinayagam said that over 25,000 people are engaged in the mosquito eradication program and health officers have been appointed to monitor the work in corporations and municipalities. "District health officers have been asked to take measures to prevent the spread of dengue in urban and rural areas," he said.

Noting that adequate medical facilities have been arranged for timely examination and treatment of dengue, Dr Selva Vinayagam said that national health guidelines are being followed to prevent fatalities.

Members of public have also been advised to approach hospitals in case of cold, cough, fever, allergies, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhea. Public health officials have also been instructed to wear masks at all times in public places.