Dengue cases cross 20,000 in Tamil Nadu; eight fatalities so far

CHENNAI: Until November 5 (Tuesday), 20,138 dengue cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu, with eight fatalities this year. There has been a surge in dengue cases due to the northeast monsoon across the State, with around 2,500 cases being reported within a fortnight.

Though an uptick is reported in dengue cases during rainfall season each year, officials of the State Health Department emphasise on seeking immediate medical care to avoid mortality.

The death of a six-year-old girl from Chengalpattu last week due to dengue has raised concerns. “There are more than 150 dengue cases reported daily. Mortality remains low but timely treatment is very important. Late referrals are a major cause of mortality as high-grade fever and a drop in platelet count can lead to haemorrhage and death,” explained said a senior official from the department.

Though the department is working to control the outbreak and prevent further spread, rainwater stagnation is adding to the breeding sites. District Health Officials are conducting fogging operations in affected areas. Meanwhile, the monsoon-special medical camps are also being conducted by the department to arrest the spread of fever cases at the earliest.

Residents have been advised to take precautions, including removal of stagnant water sources to avoid mosquito breeding. The domestic breeding checks and inspection of commercial buildings are also being undertaken.

